Birthday boy Frank Martin makes the media rounds ahead of Sweet 16
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin appears to be enjoying his trip to the Big Apple ahead of the Gamecocks' date to the dance with Baylor at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America -- on his birthday, too -- the fifth-year head coach was also surprised with a delicious-looking birthday cake by the hosts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC