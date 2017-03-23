Birthday boy Frank Martin makes the m...

Birthday boy Frank Martin makes the media rounds ahead of Sweet 16

15 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin appears to be enjoying his trip to the Big Apple ahead of the Gamecocks' date to the dance with Baylor at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America -- on his birthday, too -- the fifth-year head coach was also surprised with a delicious-looking birthday cake by the hosts.

