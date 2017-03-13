Bill lets districts skirt bathroom building codes at arenas new
Supporters say a South Carolina bill that lets football stadiums bypass international building codes stops taxpayers' money from being flushed down too many toilets. The bill approved 101-0 by the House last week reduces the number of restrooms required in newly built or renovated stadiums for middle and high school sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|20 hr
|Babas11911
|901
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC