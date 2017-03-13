Bakari Sellers denounces GOP for silence on Steve King: You don't...
A CNN panel on Rep. Steve King and his latest racist remarks broke down when a black Democrat called out two conservative guests who made excuses for the Republican lawmaker. Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina legislator, condemned King for tweeting out approval of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders by saying civilization cannot be restored with "somebody else's babies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Babas11911
|901
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC