Bakari Sellers denounces GOP for sile...

Bakari Sellers denounces GOP for silence on Steve King: You don't...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A CNN panel on Rep. Steve King and his latest racist remarks broke down when a black Democrat called out two conservative guests who made excuses for the Republican lawmaker. Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina legislator, condemned King for tweeting out approval of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders by saying civilization cannot be restored with "somebody else's babies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 23 hr Babas11911 901
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC