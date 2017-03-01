Backyard gardening makes comeback -
The Union Times Brussel Sprouts and Collard Greens like these growing in the Piedmont Physic Garden are among the many types of fruit and vegetables that can be grown in a backyard garden. Backyard gardening is making a comeback in South Carolina in response to the expansion of food deserts in communities across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Had lousy casewor...
|896
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC