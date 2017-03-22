Arson ruled out in fire that killed m...

Arson ruled out in fire that killed mother, father, 2 kids

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused a fire that killed four family members in South Carolina, but they say it doesn't appear to have been intentionally set. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said in a Thursday news release that investigators couldn't pinpoint a source for Tuesday's blaze that killed a mother, father and two children.

