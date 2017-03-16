April the giraffe has many fans, but ...

April the giraffe has many fans, but this woman really gets into it

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The world is watching, waiting any day now for April the giraffe to have her much-anticipated baby. People across the world have been tuning in to watch her on camera at the Animal Adventure Park in New York for weeks now, and she's still pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Panther (Jan '07) 4 hr J martin 256
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Wed BaffledwithDSS 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Wed Unbreakable Stren... 902
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC