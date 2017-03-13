Another SC Foia audit has too many failing grades
It's nice to know that in South Carolina, the more things change, the more things stay the same, at least when it comes to state agencies' arrogance over the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. When I supervised the first statewide FOIA audit at the AP almost 20 years ago, we found widespread violations .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Sense Journalism.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 15
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC