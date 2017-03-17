Air Force colonel sentenced for child porn
A colonel was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison in South Carolina -- and dismissed from the U.S. Air Force -- after he pleaded guilty in a child pornography scandal. Col. William Jones, former 20th Fighter Wing vice commander, was sentenced on Shaw Air Force Base.
