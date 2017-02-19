Yale's smart choice in renaming Calhoun College
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Yale gives in to demonstrators and changes the name of its Calhoun College named after John C. Calhoun, a known white supremacist. Erica Ferrari reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Sat
|Logic Analysis
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC