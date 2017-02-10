Yale relents on supremacist

Feb. 12: After a swelling tide of protests, the president of Yale announced yesterday that the university would change the name of a residential college commemorating John C. Calhoun, the 19th-century white supremacist statesman from South Carolina. The college will be renamed for Grace Murray Hopper, a trailblazing computer scientist and Navy rear admiral who received a master's degree and a doctorate from Yale.

