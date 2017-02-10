Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing

In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo provided by CBS, host Phillip McGraw, right, talks with Kala Brown, the 30-year-old woman from South Carolina who was kidnapped with her boyfriend in August 2016, for an interview on his television show, "Dr. Phil," in Los Angeles. This week's episodes mark the first time she's talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.