Woman Busted After "Yelling Profaniti...

Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Throwing Sex Toys Around" Ex-Boyfriend's Home

There are 2 comments on the The Smoking Gun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Throwing Sex Toys Around" Ex-Boyfriend's Home. In it, The Smoking Gun reports that:

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a South Carolina woman who allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend after "yelling profanities and throwing sex toys around" the Investigators charge that Kelly Godfrey, 30, arrived uninvited last night to the Spartanburg home of her former beau . The 34-year-old victim told cops that after he told Godfrey to leave, she "started yelling profanities and throwing sex toys around the residence."

Laughing at Kelly

Grove, OK

#1 14 hrs ago
Poor thing. Refused again. Take your friends and go home Kelly. He doesn't want you anymore.
greymouser

“Right click Left click Yay!”

Since: Dec 10

7,374

Nehwon

#3 14 hrs ago
Now there's a trial to sell seats via Ticketmaster...

/ADA starts throwing sex toys at the jury

<ADA> How's that?!! You like it?!? Want some some more?

<Defense> Objection!

<Judge> Overruled. It's hot.

<Supporting Band Plays> Bow Chicka Bow Wow.''

Chicago, IL

