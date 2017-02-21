Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Throwing Sex Toys Around" Ex-Boyfriend's Home
There are 2 comments on the The Smoking Gun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Throwing Sex Toys Around" Ex-Boyfriend's Home. In it, The Smoking Gun reports that:
A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a South Carolina woman who allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend after "yelling profanities and throwing sex toys around" the Investigators charge that Kelly Godfrey, 30, arrived uninvited last night to the Spartanburg home of her former beau . The 34-year-old victim told cops that after he told Godfrey to leave, she "started yelling profanities and throwing sex toys around the residence."
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Poor thing. Refused again. Take your friends and go home Kelly. He doesn't want you anymore.
|
“Right click Left click Yay!”
Since: Dec 10
7,374
Nehwon
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Now there's a trial to sell seats via Ticketmaster...
/ADA starts throwing sex toys at the jury
<ADA> How's that?!! You like it?!? Want some some more?
<Defense> Objection!
<Judge> Overruled. It's hot.
<Supporting Band Plays> Bow Chicka Bow Wow.''
|
