Weird 23 mins ago 8:57 a.m.S.C. man goes airborne trying to snatch protester's Confederate flag

A South Carolina Black Lives Matter organizer has been arrested after he went airborne over a police barrier on live television to try to seize a large Confederate battle flag from a protester. Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis says 31-year-old Muhiyidin d'Baha, whose legal name is Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday.

