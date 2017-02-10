Web Exclusive. Interview with South Carolina forward Alaina Coates
Prior to Monday's Top 10 showdown with undefeated and defending national champion the University of Connecticutt, winners of 99 straight games, Dutch Fork graduate and South Carolina forward Alaina Coates discussed the upcoming contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|7 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|19
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC