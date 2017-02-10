We Can't Erase History a " Or Simplify Itby Ben ShapiroOver the...

Calhoun was a pro-slavery fanatic. Here's what he had to say on the topic: I hold that in the present state of civilization, where two races of different origin, and distinguished by color, and other physical differences, as well as intellectual, are brought together, the relation now existing in the slaveholding States between the two, is, instead of an evil, a good - a positive good.

