Vendors sought for Old Farm Day

The Pendleton Historic Foundation and the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina will be hosting "Old Farm Day" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25. This year's event is being held at Woodburn Historical Home and the Agricultural Museum. This one-day educational festival is designed to celebrate the rich heritage of agriculture in the Upstate.

