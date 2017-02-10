TSA stops woman whose walking cane co...

There are 3 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 13 hrs ago, titled TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

A South Carolina woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officials at the Myrtle Beach airport when it was discovered her walking cane contained a hidden sword. Local news station WYFF reports the 80-year-old wasn't aware of the hidden weapon until she went through airport security.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

Had to be a Muslim....

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Spotted World

Parden Pard wrote:
Had to be a Muslim....
South Carolina....it was more likely to be Black.

Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

I was going to criticize the first two posts for the bigotry, but then I realized my own first thought was, "This had to be an NRAARP member."

Except none of these assumptions about the old woman make any sense if it's true she simply did not know her cane contained a sword.

They don't id the women or show her photo, but the cane itself looks sort of upscale in an understated way to me.
Chicago, IL

