There are on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 13 hrs ago, titled TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

A South Carolina woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officials at the Myrtle Beach airport when it was discovered her walking cane contained a hidden sword. Local news station WYFF reports the 80-year-old wasn't aware of the hidden weapon until she went through airport security.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.