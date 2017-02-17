Trump names new national security adv...

Trump names new national security adviser

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state, her lieutenant governor told the Post and Courier Wednesday. Lt. Gov Henry McMaster said he too is being considered for a position in Trump's cabinet - including possibly attorney general - and told the Post and Courier that he's in contact with the Trump transition team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Sat Logic Analysis 3
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Feb 17 Anonymous 891
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Feb 15 Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC