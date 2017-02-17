Trump names new national security adviser
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state, her lieutenant governor told the Post and Courier Wednesday. Lt. Gov Henry McMaster said he too is being considered for a position in Trump's cabinet - including possibly attorney general - and told the Post and Courier that he's in contact with the Trump transition team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Sat
|Logic Analysis
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC