Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Ira...

Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Iranian engineer is returning to the South Carolina city where she works thanks to the opening created when a federal court suspended President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations. A spokesman for an Atlanta-based public relations firm said in an email Sunday that Nazanin Zinouri had cleared through a U.S. immigration check in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Sun VP Mullah Elect P... 4
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 2 dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC