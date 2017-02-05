Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US
An Iranian engineer is returning to the South Carolina city where she works thanks to the opening created when a federal court suspended President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations. A spokesman for an Atlanta-based public relations firm said in an email Sunday that Nazanin Zinouri had cleared through a U.S. immigration check in Boston.
