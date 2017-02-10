Toxic Liquid Nuclear Waste Headed for...

Toxic Liquid Nuclear Waste Headed for US Roadways

The Department of Energy, to the consternation of environmental groups, is preparing to transport 6,000 gallons of highly toxic liquid nuclear waste over American roadways. The spent nuclear fuel is "target residue material" containing highly enriched uranyl nitrate - which after processing can be used as fuel.

