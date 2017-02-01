To the Archives! How a group of French refugees shaped Charleston, South Carolina
This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|12 hr
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|13 hr
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC