To the Archives! How a group of Frenc...

To the Archives! How a group of French refugees shaped Charleston, South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... 12 hr smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 13 hr dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC