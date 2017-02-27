The Latest: Stiff sentence sought for Dylann Roof's friend
Federal prosecutors want a stiff sentence for a friend of Dylann Roof who didn't report Roof's plans to kill black church worshippers in South Carolina. In court papers filed Monday, prosecutors said Joey Meek knew the full scope of Roof's hatred and desire to start a race war by killing people inside an AME church in Charleston.
