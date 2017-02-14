The Latest: Another GOP senator won't...

The Latest: Another GOP senator won't commit to labor pick

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder's confirmation hearing is Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Four senators on that panel have said they want to hear why Puzder didn't pay taxes on a housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S. until five years after he fired her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword 22 hr Frogface Kate 27
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC