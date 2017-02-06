South Carolinian stuck in Iran due to...

South Carolinian stuck in Iran due to Trump order relieved to return home

13 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

A South Carolina resident who had become stuck in Iran following President Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries said Monday she "just wants to get back to a normal life" in the country she's made her home. Nazanin Zinouri was greeted at the Greenville area airport with kisses from her dog Dexter and well-wishers - both co-workers and strangers - holding signs reading "Welcome Home."

