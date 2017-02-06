South Carolinian stuck in Iran due to Trump order relieved to return home
A South Carolina resident who had become stuck in Iran following President Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries said Monday she "just wants to get back to a normal life" in the country she's made her home. Nazanin Zinouri was greeted at the Greenville area airport with kisses from her dog Dexter and well-wishers - both co-workers and strangers - holding signs reading "Welcome Home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|7 hr
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|11 hr
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|21 hr
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC