South Carolina's veterans nursing home bed shortage approaches 4,000
Charles and Elizabeth McCrary, both 88, pose for a photograph at the Stone Pavilion veterans' nursing home in Columbia. A 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Charles McCrary began living at the home in May after a fall and continued poor health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Thu
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Thu
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC