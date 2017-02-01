South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Wor...

South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens

There are 1 comment on the Free Times story from Wednesday, titled South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens. In it, Free Times reports that:

According to the latest results from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement's Fall 2016 Supply and Demand Survey, more South Carolina public school teachers are leaving their classrooms than ever before. Educators thought it was pretty bad a year ago, when more than 5,000 teachers did not return to their jobs.

dpo

Blythewood, SC

#1 1 hr ago
Because we have more dumped on us every year and get no pay raises -- and don't mention the insulting 1.8% raise last time after 5 years of no raises.
Chicago, IL

