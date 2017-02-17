South Carolinaa s hidden past to be r...

South Carolinaa s hidden past to be revealed at Verdier House lecture

Read more: The Island Packet

A new book, "Archaeology in South Carolina: Exploring the Hidden Heritage of the Palmetto State" by editor Adam King will be the topic for Verdier House Dinner and a Lecture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27, according to a news release. With more than 32,400 recorded archaeological sites, South Carolina's history is exposed in this volume in which King, also an archaeologist, begins with the basic hows and whys of archaeology and introduces readers to current issues.

