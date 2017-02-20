South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford planning to introduce Obamacare replacement bill

Congressional Republicans are scrambling to come up with a plan this year that would strike down President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and put a sustainable alternative in its place. The South Carolina Republican told The Post and Courier he intends next week to introduce a modified version of the "repeal-and-replace" legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

