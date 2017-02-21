South Carolina QB Jake Bentley wants to win national title with Gamecocks
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley hasn't said much since he became the starter last season, but in his first remarks as the guy for the Gamecocks, the freshman already knows what he wants in Columbia. Bentley was made available for the first time on Wednesday where he gave brief remarks about his spot on the roster and his future at South Carolina.
