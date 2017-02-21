South Carolina man indicted for threa...

South Carolina man indicted for threats against Obama, Trump

A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening then-President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump last year. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury had indicted 30-year-old Kipper Ken King of Spartanburg on two counts of making the threats around November 28, 2016.

