South Carolina man indicted for threats against Obama, Trump
A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening then-President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump last year. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury had indicted 30-year-old Kipper Ken King of Spartanburg on two counts of making the threats around November 28, 2016.
