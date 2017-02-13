South Carolina lawmakers consider bil...

South Carolina lawmakers consider bill that grants carry rights to gun owners from other states

Read more: Post and Courier

A House panel Tuesday is expected to discuss a bill that would recognize concealed weapons permit of residents from other states while inside the South Carolina borders. A similar version of the bill cleared the House last year but died in a Senate subcommittee.

