South Carolina Gov. McMaster says gas tax is 'absolute last resort,...
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster prepares to address the media on Wednesday following a two-hour cabinet meeting. The remarks were the governor's first to reporters since he took over for Nikki Haley last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Tue
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC