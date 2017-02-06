South Carolina Gov. McMaster asks Pre...

South Carolina Gov. McMaster asks President Trump for $5.18 billion

Read more: Post and Courier

In his first major action as governor, Henry McMaster penned a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, requesting nearly $5.2 billion to help fund a laundry list of infrastructure projects across South Carolina. While most of the money requested by McMaster would be used to fund road and bridge projects, the first item listed is a $180 million funding request for the deepening of Charleston's harbor.

