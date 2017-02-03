South Carolina cobia anglers draw short straw
Capt. J.R. Waits struggles to lift the 88-pound, 6-ounce cobia he caught last May fishing with Capt. Fritz von Kolnitz off Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|2 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Thu
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 2
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC