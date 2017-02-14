South Carolina Boeing workers, Machinists rally ahead of vote to unionize

Two days before South Carolina Boeing employees vote on whether to join a union, workers gathered Monday to hear from union leaders why they should vote to organize in a state where union membership is the lowest in the country. Workers and members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for an hour rallied at a hotel just a mile from Boeing's North Charleston operation where, on Wednesday, nearly 3,000 workers are set to vote on whether to form a union and be represented by the Machinists.

