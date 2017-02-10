Senate Confirms Fiscal Hawk Mick Mulvaney As Trumpa s Budget...

Senate Confirms Fiscal Hawk Mick Mulv...

With a vote of 51-49, the Senate confirmed South Carolina representative Mick Mulvaney to lead President Trump's Office of Management and Budget. Every Democrat in the Senate voted against Mulvaney and they were joined by Republican senator John McCain.

