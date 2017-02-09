Sen. Tim Scott joins Vice President Pence on trip to West Point
On Thursday evening, while his colleagues were preparing to debate a controversial Cabinet nominee into the early hours of Friday morning, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was miles away from the action, engaging in a very different sort of exercise. Rather than count down the hours on Capitol Hill toward the vote to confirm the next Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price, the South Carolina Republican was touring West Point in New York as a special guest of Vice President Mike Pence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC