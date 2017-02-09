Sen. Tim Scott joins Vice President P...

Sen. Tim Scott joins Vice President Pence on trip to West Point

Read more: Post and Courier

On Thursday evening, while his colleagues were preparing to debate a controversial Cabinet nominee into the early hours of Friday morning, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was miles away from the action, engaging in a very different sort of exercise. Rather than count down the hours on Capitol Hill toward the vote to confirm the next Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price, the South Carolina Republican was touring West Point in New York as a special guest of Vice President Mike Pence.

