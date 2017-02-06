Second driver involved in fatal colli...

Second driver involved in fatal collision that killed WTOC Don Logana charged with DUI

13 hrs ago

The other driver involved in a deadly head-on collision that killed WTOC's Don Logana in November has also been charged with DUI. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they arrested Erich Andrew Richter, 28, of Register, on Sunday and charged him with driving under the influence.

