SCSBA: Amend road bill seeking to take $37M from education funding
The state School Boards Association is urging South Carolinians to call their representatives regarding a bill under consideration in the House. House Bill 3516, the SC Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act, was introduced on Jan. 18 and seeks to improve South Carolina's roads, but SCSBA said it is to the detriment of students.
