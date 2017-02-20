Scott, Senate's sole black Republican, defends Sessions
Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's lone African-American Republican, on Wednesday offered a personal and passionate defense of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump's embattled choice to be attorney general. Scott, a South Carolina conservative, noted the racist messages he had received since announcing his support for Sessions.
