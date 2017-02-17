SCHP says only one driver responsible...

SCHP says only one driver responsible in crash involving WTOC's Don Logana

12 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

We are finally hearing from South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding their investigation following the crash on U.S. Highway 17 that killed WTOC's Don Logana, last November. We know that both drivers are facing DUI charges, but investigators say Cleveland Coleman is the only driver who should be charged for actually causing the crash.

