SCHP says only one driver responsible in crash involving WTOC's Don Logana
We are finally hearing from South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding their investigation following the crash on U.S. Highway 17 that killed WTOC's Don Logana, last November. We know that both drivers are facing DUI charges, but investigators say Cleveland Coleman is the only driver who should be charged for actually causing the crash.
