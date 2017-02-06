SC Public Policy Update - February 2017

SC Public Policy Update - February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Legislators officially elected Judge George "Buck" James as the next South Carolina Supreme Court justice on Wednesday during a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday. He was the lone remaining candidate for the vacant seat on the high court after Judge Diane Goodstein and Judge Keith Kelly withdrew from the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 8 hr Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 10 hr nun ya 5
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC