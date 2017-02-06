SC Public Policy Update - February 2017
Legislators officially elected Judge George "Buck" James as the next South Carolina Supreme Court justice on Wednesday during a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday. He was the lone remaining candidate for the vacant seat on the high court after Judge Diane Goodstein and Judge Keith Kelly withdrew from the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|8 hr
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|10 hr
|nun ya
|5
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC