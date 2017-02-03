SC Aquarium's Good Catch Oysterfest

SC Aquarium's Good Catch Oysterfest

The South Carolina Aquarium's Good Catch Oysterfest, held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, featured St. Jude Farms oysters, small plates from partner restaurants including Middleton Place Restaurant, Short Grain, and The Boathouse Restaurant, and live music by The Bluestone Ramblers. The Good Catch program generates awareness and leads communities in support of healthy fisheries and consumption of responsibly harvested seafood.

