S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district
Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, second from left, and attorney Deb Tedeschi, second from right, talk outside of the House chamber Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney and South Carolina's first openly gay legislator. less Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, second from left, and attorney Deb Tedeschi, second from right, talk outside of the House chamber Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, ... more Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Thu
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Thu
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC