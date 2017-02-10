S.C. Democratic Chairman Jaime Harrison hoping to break through in race to run DNC

Jaime Harrison, a candidate to run the Democratic National Committee, hasn't been invited for a guest appearance on "The Daily Show," as has one of his challengers, progressive firebrand and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota. The S.C. Democratic Party chairman also wasn't endorsed by wildly popular former Vice President Joe Biden - a coup for another leading contender, ex-Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

