Records reveal details of South Carolina church gunman's mental health
The white supremacist who murdered nine black parishioners in a racially motivated attack at a South Carolina church suffered from a number of mental disorders, his attorney said ahead of his federal trial, according to newly unsealed court documents. Dylann Roof, 22, was sentenced to death in January after being convicted of hate crimes, obstruction of religion resulting in death and firearms charges for the massacre during a Bible study meeting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015.
