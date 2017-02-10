Quinn's to host Feb. 18 African-Ameri...

Quinn's to host Feb. 18 African-American Artists Auction featuring Merton D. Simpson collection

Quinn's Auction Galleries will offer fine art from the inventory and personal collection of Merton D. Simpson as the highlight of their Feb. 18 African-American Artists Auction. Not only a visionary collector and dealer of African and tribal arts, Simpson was also a prolific and celebrated abstract expressionist, creating thousands of artworks in his lifetime.

