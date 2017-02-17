President Donald Trump speaks at Boei...

President Donald Trump speaks at Boeing South Carolina Friday.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

President Donald Trump highlighted his plan to increase the number of jobs for American workers as he praised Boeing South Carolina's newly unveiled Dreamliner Friday. "What an amazing piece of art, what an amazing piece of work," President Trump said in front of the new aircraft at his first return to the Palmetto State since his win in the Republican primary, a visit he called a celebration of American engineering and jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... 40 min Mitch 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri cja627 891
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Thu Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Wed Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC