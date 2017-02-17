President Donald Trump speaks at Boeing South Carolina Friday.

President Donald Trump highlighted his plan to increase the number of jobs for American workers as he praised Boeing South Carolina's newly unveiled Dreamliner Friday. "What an amazing piece of art, what an amazing piece of work," President Trump said in front of the new aircraft at his first return to the Palmetto State since his win in the Republican primary, a visit he called a celebration of American engineering and jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.