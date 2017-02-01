Power to the people: a plan for drawing voting districts
A plan is forming to take some power away from politicians and give more to voters with a bill filed in the South Carolina Senate Wednesday. Under the reapportionment bill, lawmakers in the General Assembly would be removed from the process of drawing voting district lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
