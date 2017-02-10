Parent Outraged After 6th Grader Forced To Learn Islamic Conversion Prayer In Class
South Carolina-A parent is outraged after her 6th grade child was indoctrinated on Islam and was forced to learn about the Islamic conversion prayer ! In worksheets provided to Live 5 News, sixth graders at Alston Middle School were asked to fill in blanks about Islam and match up statements from the Quran with the five pillars of the religion. "Our concern is that if the need permission to teach sexual education, they should be getting permission to teach religious values," she said.
